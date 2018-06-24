After Years of Accusations, PA Official Admits No ‘Proof’ Israel Poisoned Arafat

Interviewed on PA TV, Spokesman of the PA Security Forces Adnan Al-Damiri stated that “the reports from Switzerland, Russia, and other states in the world didn’t provide clear proof on the matter”:

PA Security Forces Spokesman Adnan Al-Damiri: “Regarding the mystery of President Yasser Arafat’s death as a Martyr, this is a belief – and I’m one of those who are convinced that he was murdered by poisoning.”

Wattan TV interviewer: “There is no proof.”

Al-Damiri: “But the reports from Switzerland, Russia, and other states in the world didn’t provide clear proof on the matter…”

Interviewer: “So how, did [PA] President [Abbas] and the [PA] government say a while ago: ‘We know who murdered Arafat?’”

Al-Damiri: “I, at least, don’t know. If someone said it, he should be asked.”

Interviewer: “There is no clear proof.”

Al-Damiri: “I, at least, don’t know. The information that I have on the issue – which I don’t have the authority to disclose, because there is a committee on the issue and I’m not its spokesman. The little information that I have is that all the members of the Palestinian people are completely convinced that leader Yasser Arafat died as a Martyr by poisoning.”

Interviewer: “But there is no proof.”

Al-Damiri: “But until now, I think that no one has published irrefutable proof and definite names [of those involved].”

[Wattan TV (independent Palestinian news agency), June 7, 2018]



While interviewing Al-Damiri, the interviewer emphasized three times that “there is no proof” of the allegations that Arafat was poisoned and murdered. In light of this conclusion, the interviewer also wondered why PA Chairman Abbas and the PA government have stated that they “know who murdered Arafat.” This refers to statements made in 2016:

“President Mahmoud Abbas declared today [Nov. 10, 2016] that he knows the murderer of the late President Yasser Arafat, and emphasized that the result will soon be exposed ‘and the Palestinian people will be astonished when it discovers who the perpetrators are.’”

[Amad, independent Palestinian news agency, Nov. 10, 2016]

However, the PA has never “exposed” what it promised and never even presented names of the alleged murderers, which Al-Damiri confirmed: “No one has published irrefutable proof and definite names.”

Palestinian Media Watch has documented the PA’s efforts in spreading the libel that Israel murdered Arafat. Some have added that it was done with the approval of the US.