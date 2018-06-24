After Years of Accusations, PA Official Admits No ‘Proof’ Israel Poisoned Arafat

By JNS

“Of David. Do not be vexed by evil men; do not be incensed by wrongdoers;2 for they soon wither like grass, like verdure fade away.” Psalms 37:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Yasser Arafat at ‘From Peacemaking to Peacebuilding’ at the Annual Meeting 2001 of the World Economic Forum. (Photo: Remy Steinegger/Wikimedia Commons)

For years, the Palestinian Authority (PA) has been spreading the libel that Israel murdered Yasser Arafat with poison. The PA propaganda has been so successful that even small children discuss the “poisoning by the Jews” with the host of a PA TV children’s show.
Palestinian boy Adnan: “The Jews put poison in his food, and then he died.”
Official PA TV host: “Bravo! That is very important information. Arafat was poisoned to death. Correct, his food was poisoned and he died as a Martyr. Bravo, very clever, my friend Adnan.”
[Official PA TV, The Best Home, Nov. 17, 2017]

After years of cementing this libel in the Palestinian consciousness, now a top PA official has admitted that there is no “proof” to back up the claim that Arafat was “murdered by poisoning.” However, in spite of the lack of evidence, he added that he and “all the members of the Palestinian people are completely convinced that leader Yasser Arafat died as a Martyr by poisoning.”

Subscribe to our mailing list