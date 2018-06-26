“Be it known to the king that the Yehudim who came up from you to us have reached Yerushalayim and are rebuilding that rebellious and wicked city; they are completing the walls and repairing the foundation” EZRA 4:12 (The Israel Bible™)

The chosen people have many Biblical titles such as; Hebrews, children of Yaakov (Jacob), and Israelites. What is the origin of the branding ‘Jew’, in Hebrew Yehudi (יהודי)? The term is first employed as a specific ethnic title during the Babylonian exile, as can be seen in this verse and also in Daniel and Esther. Historically, this name indicated an association with the tribe of Yehuda (Judah), from which most of the Babylonian exiles descended. However, the name ultimately derives from the Hebrew root which means to ‘praise’ or ‘give thanks’. The name thus highlights the inherent Jewish value of gratitude to Hashem (God).