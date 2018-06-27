“When the seventh month arrived—the Israelites being settled in their towns—the entire people assembled as one man in Yerushalayim” EZRA 3:1 (The Israel Bible™)

This verse recalls the Revelation at Mount Sinai: “They encamped in the wilderness; and there Israel encamped before the mount.” (Exodus 19:2). The great medieval commentator, Rashi, points out that the transition from the plural to the singular form of the verb indicates that at Sinai, the Israelites were “as one person, with one heart.” Just as the magnitude of the Sinai experience united the multitudes of people from twelve tribes into one nation, such is the power of Yerushalayim (Jerusalem). Just as in the times of Ezra and the Jewish return from Babylonia, Yerushalayim continues to gather all of Israel together and to serve as a source of unity for all of mankind.