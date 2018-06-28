IDF Thwarts Attempted Gaza Cross-Border Raid

Oh grant us help against the foe, for vain is the salvation of man! With God we shall do valiantly; it is he who will tread down our foes. (Psalm 108:12-13)

IDF forces thwarted an attempt by terrorists to cross the border from Gaza into Israel in the early hours of Thursday morning.

IDF lookouts spotted two people crawling toward the fence and a tank fired in their direction, the army said in a statement. Several molotov cocktails were found in the vicinity of the area.

“Overnight, IDF troops identified two terrorists who were crawling toward the security fence in an attempt to cross it from the southern Gaza Strip into Israel,” the statement read. “In response, a tank fired in their direction and thwarted the attempted infiltration. Firebombs were identified at the scene.”

Palestinian news agency Al-Quds reported that two Palestinians have been hurt by Israeli artillery fire in the Southern Gaza Strip, with one of them seriously wounded.

On Wednesday night, the IDF spotted three Palestinians attempting to cross the border and damage the security fence. Warning shots were fired at them and the infiltration thwarted.

Overnight, security forces apprehended 13 individuals in Judea and Samaria, who were wanted on the suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities against Israeli civilians and security forces. The suspects were taken in for questioning by security forces.

A night previously, as many as 13 rockets were fired from inside the Gaza Strip toward civilian targets in Israel.