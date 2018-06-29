WATCH: IDF Kfir Brigade Takes “Sweat and Toil” Oath to Fight for Resurrection to a “Pure Body”

The Path of the Lions March of the Kfir Brigade, which includes the Haredi battalion Netzach Yehuda (Nahal Haredi), culminated in a stirring vow taken by the religious soldiers. The Haredi soldiers are seen reciting an original version of “L’shem Yichud” (for unifying the name of God), an introductory plea recited by many prior to performing a mitzvah.

“For the sake of the unification of the Holy One and His Manifestation, with fear and love, I hereby prepare my body to be valorous and strong for the nation and to merit the aspect of the resurrection of the dead with a return to a holy body no less than to Divine inspiration. May it be Your will, Hashem, our G-d and the G-d of our fathers, that every drop of sweat and toil and effort that I exert with my spirit and body shall rise in compassion before You, and we shall merit fulfilling this with truth and a complete heart.”