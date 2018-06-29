Pastor Biltz Calls for Global Shema as Prophesied In Zephaniah

“For then I will make the peoples pure of speech, So that they all invoke Hashem by name And serve Him with one accord.” Zephaniah 3:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Pastor Mark Biltz, the founder of El Shaddai Ministries, has called for churches around the world to recite the “Shema” prayer, declaring the oneness of God, on Sunday, July 29, as a powerful act of solidarity with Israel.

The concept for the act of unity first came to Pastor Biltz several years ago when he read the news of a pastor asking churches everywhere to read from the Koran on Sunday to show their solidarity with Islam.

“That had to be the stupidest thing I ever heard of,” Pastor Biltz told Breaking Israel News emphatically. “We need to have solidarity with Israel. We may disagree on some things but we have the Bible in common and Christians won’t need to read from some book that we don’t believe in.”

He called for a global Shema at the time and the response is overwhelming. Pastor Biltz has been a longtime supporter of Israel and the Biblical feasts but the reading of the Shema bears special significance.

“I wanted Christians to be reading the greatest commandment, unifying God’s name, straight from God’s book, a when the People of Israel read the same words,” he said.

Pastor Biltz emphasized that the global reading of the Shema will be the realization of a prophecy in Zephaniah.

For then I will make the peoples pure of speech, So that they all invoke Hashem by name And serve Him with one accord. Zephaniah 3:9

“Reading the Shema in Hebrew is certainly a high level of ‘purity of speech'”, Pastor Biltz said. “But in this verse, the word translated as ‘accord’ in Hebrew is ‘shechem’, literally, ‘shoulder’. The prophet is saying that one day we will all be serving God shoulder to shoulder, or more accurately, with one shoulder.”

As a true scholar of the Hebrew language, the pastor took the verse one step further.

“The literal translation is ‘one shoulder’. If there is any time in history and any way we can make this prophecy happen, it is on that Sabbath, Jews and Christians together singing the Shema together. The Jews will sing the melody and Christians will sing the harmony.”

The date is highly significant, coming one day after the verses of the Shema, found in Deuteronomy chapter 6, will be read in synagogues as part of the Shabbat service. Also, that Shabbat falls on the 15th day of the Hebrew month Av, the Jewish holiday of love and affection.

Pastor Biltz, the author of a best selling book on the blood moons, emphasized that a total lunar eclipse will appear over Israel on that Shabbat.

The El Shaddai Ministry website contains the details for the global reading as well as the text of the Shema in Hebrew and English.



