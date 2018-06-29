“Avraham planted a tamarisk at Be’er Sheva, and invoked there the name of Hashem, the Everlasting God” GENESIS 21:33 (The Israel Bible™)

The Hebrew word used in this verse for everlasting olam (עולם), also means ‘world’ or ‘universe.’ The word olam is closely related to the word ne’elam (נעלם), meaning ‘hidden.’ The phrase “El Olam” (אל עולם), ‘Everlasting God,’ alludes to the fact that Hashem (God) is also king over that which is hidden from us. Hashem has specifically designed a world that is ruled by the laws of nature and hides His presence. It is up to man to see past His mask and reveal the Godliness that is hidden throughout the universe.