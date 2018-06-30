2 Palestinians Killed, 8 Wounded in Gaza While Handling Explosives

“When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you.” Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Sources in Gaza reported that at least two people were killed and eight wounded in an apartment explosion on Saturday night.

Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesman for the Palestinian Health Ministry, blamed the deadly explosion on fireworks.

Hadashot TV news reported that the family in whose home the explosion occurred is affiliated with Fatah, a Palestinian political party that is the rival of the Hamas party that rules in Gaza. Haaretz reported the family was affiliated with Hamas’ military wing.

On Friday, approximately 5,000 protested along the security fence separating Gaza from Israel. Rioters threw stones, burned tires, and an explosive device was thrown at IDF troops. Two Gazans, a 13-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man, were shot and killed by IDF snipers while attempting to sabotage the security fence.

Fifteen fires broke out in southern Israel on Friday as a result of incendiary kites and balloons launched from Gaza. Another 24 fires broke out on Saturday as a result of the incendiary kites. Incendiary devices from Gaza have destroyed more than 1,235 acres of land.

A small IDF drone was shot down over Gaza but the IDF stated that no sensitive information was lost.

On Thursday night, an IDF tank fired on two terrorists attempting to pass through the security fence and infiltrate into Israel. Gazan sources reported that one of the terrorists died of his injuries. The IDF reported that a search of the area uncovered a number of firebombs the terrorists had intended to use in their attack.