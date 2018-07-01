Father of US Terrorism Victim to Attend Knesset Vote Aimed at Stopping PA Payments to Terrorists

“O you who love Hashem, hate evil! He guards the lives of His loyal ones, saving them from the hand of the wicked.” Psalms 97:10 (The Israel Bible™)

Stuart Force, the father of Taylor Force, a US veteran who was killed by Palestinian terrorists, will attend a Knesset vote on Monday intended to stop the Palestinian Authority from paying terrorists and their families.

Taylor, a native of Lubbock, Texas and a West Point graduate, was stabbed to death by a Palestinian in Tel Aviv in March 2016 while visiting Israel. The terrorist was killed by security forces but his family receives a monthly stipend from the Palestinian Authority equal to several times the average Palestinian income.

The Taylor Force Act which stops American economic aid to the Palestinian Authority until the PA changes its laws to cease paying terrorists and their families was signed into law by President Trump in March.

A similar bill is being voted on in the Knesset on Monday. The PA paid out over $270 million in 2017 and has budgeted over $390 million in 2018. If passed, the new law will require the Israeli government to deduct the amount the PA pays terrorists from the taxes and tariffs Israel collects for the PA.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the money withheld will be used to pay damages for Israeli fields destroyed by incendiary kites from Gaza. “Justice should be done here. Whoever burns fields should know it has a price.”

The amount deducted will also be invested in a fund to pay damages to victims of terror.

This will be the first time Stuart Force has visited Israel. He was invited by Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee head Avi Dichter (Likud), who met with Force in Washington two weeks ago, and Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern, co-sponsors of the bill in the Knesset. The Middle East Forum is helping sponsor Force’s visit.

“Stuart’s trip is symbolic of the joint efforts of the American and Israeli governments to combat the Palestinian Authority’s pay-to-slay infrastructure,” Sander Gerber, a fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, who helped organize the visit, said to JPost. “It took the shocking killing of Captain Taylor Force to inspire Congress to pass the Taylor Force Act and now the Knesset is following suit to try to force the PA to stop rewarding and incentivizing terror against Israelis.”