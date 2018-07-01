IDF Reinforces Armor and Tanks On Golan In Response to Syrian Escalation

“Oh grant us help against the foe, for vain is the salvation of man! With God we shall do valiantly; it is he who will tread down our foes.” Psalms 108:12-13 (The Israel Bible™)

The IDF reinforced the Golan on Sunday with armored units, tanks and artillery, in response to heavy fighting on the Syrian side of the border between the military of President Bashar al Assad and rebel forces.

Following a situation assessment in the Northern Command, it was decided to reinforce the 210th Division in the Golan Heights with additional armor and artillery troops pic.twitter.com/anBm5bO10g — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 1, 2018

“The IDF attaches great importance to maintaining the separation of forces agreement between Israel and Syria of 1974,” the DF said in a statement.

This agreement established two disengagement lines, and a buffer zone that would be monitored by UNDOF (The UN Disengagement Observer force). On Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously voted to renew for six months its mission to observe the ceasefire in the Golan Heights, calling for armed groups to leave the area separating Syrian and Israeli forces.

“In addition, the IDF will continue to insist on the principle of non-involvement in what is happening in Syria, alongside a policy of resolute response to the violation of Israel’s sovereignty and risk to its residents,” the IDF said in its statement. “Humanitarian assistance has been provided by Israel for years and continues today as needed.”

Fighting has intensified in the last two weeks as Assad regime troops attempt to regain control of the southern province of Daraa, forcing an estimated 160,000 people to flee their homes. Both Israel and Jordan have stated that they will not accept refugees, but have provided humanitarian aid to the displaced people.

