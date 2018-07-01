“Hashem appeared to Avram and said, “I will assign this land to your offspring.” And he built a mizbayach there to Hashem who had appeared to him” GENESIS 12:7 (The Israel Bible™)

The above verse is the first time that Hashem (God) revealed Himself to Avraham (Abraham). Even at the beginning of Genesis 2, Hashem commands Avraham to leave his land, yet the Bible does not say that Hashem appeared to Avraham. The Kli Yakar, a Biblical commentator who lived in Prague in the early seventeenth century, explains that Hashem does not reveal Himself prophetically outside the Land of Israel. The command given to Avraham at the start of this chapter was heard, but not seen. Only once Avraham arrived in Israel did Hashem actually appear to him. Hashem’s presence is felt most intensely in Eretz Yisrael.