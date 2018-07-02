“Reside in this land, and I will be with you and bless you; I will assign all these lands to you and to your heirs, fulfilling the oath that I swore to your father Avraham” GENESIS 26:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Yitzchak (Isaac) is warned that despite the famine in the Land of Israel, he is not to escape to Egypt. Though Avraham (Abraham) went down to Egypt when there was a plague in Israel, and Yaakov (Jacob) likewise descended to Egypt towards the end of his life, Hashem (God) instructed Yitzchak to never leave the Land of Israel. Due to the unique spiritual status he acquired after being offered on the altar, Yitzchak was the only one of the three forefathers to never step foot outside of the Holy Land.