“Now at last Hashem has granted us ample space to increase in the land” GENESIS 26:22 (The Israel Bible™)

The Torah (Bible) is much more than a book of laws; it is the legacy of the Jewish People. It tells of the creation of a nation, chosen by Hashem (God) to be His emissaries of kindness, justice, goodness and recognition of the one true Creator. It starts with the creation of the world so that there would be no questions that the Land of Israel belongs to the Jews. From the very beginning of the world, Hashem intended for the People of Israel to be holy, to be fruitful, and to do His holy work in the Land of Israel, and from there, for their light to emanate to the entire world.