Watch: Operation Thunderbolt Remembered

Operation Tunderbolt took place 42 years ago today. A daring mission to rescue more than 100 Israeli and Jewish hostages who had been taken captive by Palestinian and German airplane hijackers, given a place to land by Uganda’s unpredictable leader, Idi Amin. In Israel, the operation is now known as Mivtza Yonatan (Operation Jonathan), in memory of the leader of the special forces unit, Jonathan Netanyahu – older brother of current Prime Minister, Benjamin – who was killed during the rescue operation.

