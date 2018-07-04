“May it please You to make Tzion prosper; rebuild the walls of Yerushalayim

” PSALMS 51:21 (The Israel Bible™)

In the Book of Psalms, Hashem (God), the People of Israel, and the Land of Israel are inextricably linked. When King David speaks of the Judea desert, we known to which he refers; when David escapes to the mountains, we can access that geographic location and be doubly enriched. Readers of this Psalm can relate to King David’s reference to the rebuilding of Yerushalayim (Jerusalem). The Yerushalayim of today is a modern, bustling city brimming with history and spirituality. Every psalm is a history lesson, teaching the Children of Israel about their innate connection with the Land of Israel and the God of Israel.