“David assembled all the officers of Yisrael…to Yerushalayim” I CHRONICLES 28:1 (The Israel Bible™)

In the above verse, David assembled the leaders of Israel to announce the building of the Temple in Jerusalem. This was a momentous announcement with significant ramifications on the course of Jewish history. Similarly, a historic announcement was made by David Ben Gurion at Independence Hall, pictured above. On May 14, 1948 , the leaders of Israel gathered at Independence Hall in Tel Aviv and listened in awe as the modern State of Israel was established and countless ancient Biblical prophecies came to fruition.