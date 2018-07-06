Mossad Recovers Spy’s Watch

The salvation of the righteous is from the Lord; he is their stronghold in the time of trouble. (Psalm 37:39)

The Mossad, in a special operation carried out recently, was successful in retrieving the wristwatch of Eli Cohen, who was embedded in Syria as a spy for Israel from 1961 to 1965.

In a special ceremony held a few weeks ago, Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen presented the watch to Eli Cohen’s family. It is currently on display at Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv, and will continue to be until next Rosh Hashana, when it will be granted to the Cohen family.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauded the Mossad’s success, saying “I congratulate the Mossad warriors, who brought back the wristwatch of our dear Eli Cohen, may he rest in peace,” adding that the operation was “determined and courageous, the sole objective of which was to retrieve to Israel a memory from a great warrior who gave so much to the security of the state. We will remember him always.”

In the 60’s, Cohen infiltrated the Syrian intelligence apparatus on behalf of the State of Israel, developing close relationships with political and military seniors, and even becoming the Chief Advisor to the Syrian Minister of Defense. Cohen was eventually caught, tried and sentenced to death by hanging. The Information provided by Cohen was said to be a crucial factor in Israel’s success in the Six Day War, two years after his capture.