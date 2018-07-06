Editor’s Note: Greetings from Jerusalem

Know well the condition of your flocks, and give attention to your herds. Proverbs 27:23 (The Israel Bible™)

Dear Reader,

Greetings from Jerusalem, Israel’s eternal capital!

Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is David Brummer and I am the new managing editor at Israel365’s Breaking Israel News (BIN).

Born and raised in London, the youngest of three children, I made my way to Israel 11 years ago. Since my arrival I have been constantly exhilarated and sometimes exasperated – by living in Israel. I would not want to be anywhere else!

One of my passions has been writing and I have had articles published on the Jewish News Syndicate website, in the Jerusalem Post and others. However, it is also a privilege to edit the fine writers who work so diligently on BIN stories. Some are more established and others up-and-coming, and I hope that you and your friends will continue to stay with us as we perfect the mix of stories that interest you most.

I have also been very fortunate to work at important archaeological sites during my time in Israel. The first was at the Givati Parking Lot excavations, across the street from the main visitor center at The City of David, just outside Jerusalem’s Old City Walls. This was an experience unlike any other. Getting my hands dirty, feeling Israel’s ancient soil on my skin was a truly emotional and meaningful experience. With pickaxe and hoe in hand, and empty buckets lined up waiting to be filled, digging through the City of Fire’s ancient remains left a deep and lasting impression.

And finally, I am studying to be a licensed tour guide. Getting a deeper understanding of Israel’s geography and history – both biblical and more modern – is a way to know the country of today and its people. This is a fascinating place, where history has happened and is still today being made. Whatever our political affiliations or religious background, we are here because this land is dear to our hearts.

I have now been in post for around a month and my team of writers and I are working hard to bring you the news stories and more in-depth pieces we want you to read. However, we are not infallible, so if there are important stories concerning the Jewish World or Jewish-Christian relations that we are missing, please feel free to reach out.

I am looking forward to sharing the best of Biblical news from Israel, where the Bible and the news intersect at every corner.