“All these, fighting men, manning the battle line with whole heart, came to Chevron to make David king over all Yisrael.” I CHRONICLES 12:39 (The Israel Bible™)

At Hashem’s (God) instruction, following the death of King Shaul (Saul), David departs for Chevron (Hebron). There, he is anointed king by the people of Yehuda (Judea). Though the Prophet Shmuel (Samuel) had already anointed him, his anointment by the people demonstrates their acceptance of his reign. King David ruled from Chevron for seven and a half years. Chevron is not only the burial site of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs; it is also the cradle of Israel’s monarchy. Today’s Jewish community of Chevron serves a critical function by preserving Jewish sovereignty over this ancient and historic city.