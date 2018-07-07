Incendiary Kite Ignites Large Wildfire in Southern Israel

“Shimshon went and caught three hundred foxes. He took torches and, turning [the foxes] tail to tail, he placed a torch between each pair of tails.” Judges 15:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Nine firefighting teams and four firefighting aircraft fought a blaze outside Kibbutz Or HaNer in southern Israel. Incendiary kites also ignited a fire near Kibbutz Nir Am.

A post on the Facebook page of Reshet 13 Hebrew news showed the damage caused by the incendiary kites.

The incendiary kites and helium balloons are part of the ongoing Hamas-led March of Return protests and thousands have been sent over the border into Israel.

On Friday evening, a group of Gazans approached the security fence separating Israel from Gaza when an explosive one was carrying went off, killing the 22-year-old man.

In contrast to the Gazan violence, approximately four-thousand Israelis took part in a protest on Friday on the border with Gaza, waving Israeli flags and flying blue kites in response to the Gazan incendiary kites.

The demonstrators also called on the Israeli government to recover the bodies of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, IDF soldiers who were killed in Gaza during the 2014 war. Hamas refuses to return their remains.