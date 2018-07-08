Israel Weighing Restricting Turkish Influence in Jerusalem

So every man of Israel went up from after David, and followed Sheba the son of Bichri: but the men of Judah clave unto their king, from Jordan even to Jerusalem. (2 Samuel 20:2)

Israel’s National Security Council has drafted a list of possible measures to take against the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) operating in eastern Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, due to concerns that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to increase his power in Jerusalem, according to a report in Hadashot news.

Israeli intelligence officials believe Islamic Movement advisers have been hosted at the TIKA offices, and that employees have transferred funds and information to Hamas, according to the report.

The new measures may require permits for each project, or may restrict all TIKA activities.

According to the report, Turkish Islamic groups been sponsoring trips and programs for thousands of local Palestinians, and were a major force behind Temple Mount protests. Recently, Turkey has carried out 400 projects including restoration work on the Dome of the Rock and new dormitories at Ramallah’s Al-Quds University, and has attempted to purchase property in Jerusalem.

According to a report in Haaretz, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the Palestinian Authority have all urged Israel to rein in Erdogan’s encroachment in Jerusalem.