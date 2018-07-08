“They found rich, good pasture, and the land was ample, quiet, and peaceful. ” I CHRONICLES 4:40 (The Israel Bible™)

The Hebrew word for ‘peaceful’ in this verse is shalva (שלוה), rather than the more common word shalom (שלום). What is the difference between shalom and shalva? The 19th-century commentator Malbim explains that shalom refers to external peace. Shalva, on the other hand, refers to inner harmony. This verse teaches that the inhabitants of the cities of Shimon experienced not only a quiet security from outside threats, but also enjoyed peaceful coexistence with their brethren and neighbors. In his prayer for the peace of Jerusalem (Psalm 122:6) the Psalmist includes both terms: “Pray for the well-being (shalom) of Yerushalayim; may those who love you be at peace (shalva).”