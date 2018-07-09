“And David went up from thence, and dwelt in the strongholds of En-gedi” I SAMUEL 23:29 (The Israel Bible™)

In times of great danger, David escaped to the wilderness. At the end of Shmuel I chapter 23, having almost met his demise at the hands of Shaul (Saul), David flees to a fortresses in the hills above Ein Gedi, located in the Judean desert. The desert is a place of solitude and shelter. Shaul will have great difficulty finding David among the cliffs and caves of the Judean desert. Five hundred years later, Yirmiyahu (Isaiah) yearns for a respite from rebuking the nation of Israel in Yerushalayim (Jerusalem) and he also desires to escape to the desert (Jeremiah 9:1). Over a thousand years later, Simon Bar Kokhba flees to the same mountains, and from there he plans his rebellion against the Roman regime controlling the land of Israel. In ancient times, the wilderness was a place in which to disappear. Today, as a result of Hashem’s (God) blessings, it is filled with life.