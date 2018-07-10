Scientist: Creation of Earth Calibrated to Mount Moriah

Thus said Hashem: I set this Yerushalayim in the midst of nations, with countries round about her. Ezekiel 5:5 (The Israel Bible™)

The scientist who mathematically proved prophecy claims his formula has cosmic implications, showing that the creation of the world was calibrated according to the location of Jerusalem and the return of the Jews to Israel. According to the scientist, Saul Kullook, his discovery is indisputable proof of the existence of the God of Israel.

Last month, Breaking Israel News published a synopsis of Kullook’s remarkable discovery. Simply stated, he discovered that the dates of major events affecting the return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel can be numerically obtained by a mathematical relation between two observable physical factors: the inclination of the planet and the latitude of the Biblical borders in Israel.

“This is not a theory,” Kullook explained to Breaking Israel News. “It was there, waiting to be seen. I just worked out the mathematical proof.”

His discovery is phenomenal in its own right, but Kullook’s conclusions describing the implications of this are even more momentous.

“Put simply, my discovery shows the proof of the God of Israel,” Kullok said. “People talk about the God of Israel everywhere but not as if it is true, verified and proven. But here it is, mathematically proven.”

Kullok explained how he came to this conclusion.

“There are at least 15 points of correlation between the historical migrations of the Jews into Israel, the Biblical borders of Israel, and shift in the axis of the planet,” Kullook said. “This shows that the planet is changing the inclination of its axis according to the history of the Jews in relation to Israel and the geography of Biblical Israel. Each correlation taken by itself is remarkable but taken as a whole,it is a direct relationship that is statistically undeniable. There is no possibility that this is by chance.There is an irrefutable underlying causation: Hashem (God, literally ‘the name’) created the Earth according to this preset plan of the Jews and Israel based around Jerusalem.”

“When Hashem created the world, he had all of history, heavens and earth and man, all set out, based on Jerusalem and the Jews. The parameters in which the creation was performed were calibrated according to the location of Mount Moriah. The relation of the sun and the moon to the earth were fixed and after Joshua brough the Jews into Israel, there was no changing it.”

Kullook has one exception to this preordained timing.

“When the sun stood still for Joshua, that was a final adjustment, Kullok said, referring to the Biblical account of the sun standing still when Joshua fought five armies.

And the sun stood still, and the moon stayed, until the nation had avenged themselves of their enemies. Is not this written in the book of Jashar? And the sun stayed in the midst of heaven, and hasted not to go down about a whole day. Joshua 10:13

“After the Jews came into Israel, this framework, establishing history according to the geography of Israel and, specifically, Jerusalem, there were no more changes,” Kullook said.

Kullook’s theory seems to be Judeo-centric, implying that the Earth was created for the sake of the Jews and Israel. But Kullok emphasized that the opposite is true: the relationship between Israel and creation was in order for the rest of humanity to discover Hashem for themselves.

“A main implication of this fine-tuning of the Solar System is that objective evidence will be provided to all people on Earth, proving the existence and actions of the God of Israel, irrespective of their religious or non-religious beliefs,” he explained.

The theory, therefore, has modern-day political implications.

“If there is a force that can direct the inclination of the planet based on the borders of Israel, anyone who tries to change the borders of Israel or the return of the Jews to Israel is going against this and the system will react,” Kullook warned. “The connection between the Jews and Jerusalem is not political or even Biblical: it is the basis for the creation of the world and a force of nature.”

Kullook has attempted to present his theory and proofs in scientific forums but has been largely ignored and denied the opportunity to defend them. A true scientist, he welcomes objective scrutiny but is dubious, believing the scientific community is not ready for the Divine implications.

This is the first time ever that objective evidence from mathematical results has been found that brings proof of a cosmic kind of influence on the Solar System in accordance with the words in the Hebrew Bible,” Kullook said. “It is expected that people will resist believing that this scientific demonstration of the existence of the God of Israel is correct. A confirmation of these mathematical results implies the need of a great change in our understanding of the physical universe and its laws and of life in this planet. We need to scrutinize our understanding of the earthquakes and cataclysms that may affect the Land of Israel, as predicted by several prophets in the Hebrew Bible.”

“I sincerely hope that there will be scientists or research Institutions ready to check my findings,” he said. “This is something that is relatively easy and can be done in a very short time. I am ready to provide the formulae and calculation method used in this research study.”