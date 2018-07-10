“All the people of the land rejoiced, and the city was quiet” II CHRONICLES 23:21 (The Israel Bible™)

Chronicles is the final book of the Hebrew Bible. The book is divided into two sections and is traditionally attributed to Ezra the scribe. The second section of the book reviews the events detailed in the books Kings and Samuel, starting with the death of Shaul (Saul) and focusing on the kingdom of Yehuda (Judea). The book ends with a brief epilogue mentioning the proclamation of Cyrus allowing the Jews to return to the Land of Israel and rebuild the Holy Temple in Yerushalayim (Jerusalem).