Over 100 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza, Three Wounded, IDF Responds

Overnight on Friday, 30 rockets were fired at southern Israel from Gaza and an additional 60 on Saturday. On Saturday evening, several landed in the city of Sderot. One rocket hit a home and another hit a synagogue, injuring three Israelis. The IDF reported that the Iron Dome system succeeded in intercepting at least 20 projectiles.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said the three wounded were a 52-year-old man with a chest injury due to shrapnel, and two girls, aged 14 and 15, with limb injuries.

The IDF responded by hitting approximately 4o Hamas military targets in the most extensive daytime assault since 2014’s Operation Protective Edge. the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza reported that two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were killed in an IDF strike Saturday on a structure which the Israeli army said was situated over an attack tunnel in Gaza. The IDF stated that residents had been warned well-before the attack.

This is our reality: 90 rockets and mortar shells fired at Israel in less than 24 hours pic.twitter.com/tMZAeEgj75 — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 14, 2018

“IDF fighter planes attacked a high-rise building in the Shatti refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, which served as a training facility for the Hamas terrorist organization,” the IDF said a statement. “An attack tunnel was dug under the building, which was used for underground fighting training. This tunnel is part of a network of underground tunnels dug by the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip.”

Moments ago, IDF fighter jets struck a high-rise building in the Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza. The building was a Hamas training facility. A tunnel was dug under the building & used for underground warfare training. This tunnel is part of a Hamas terror tunnel network pic.twitter.com/M3C53RKMaC — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 14, 2018

In addition to the rockets and mortars, an IDF officer was moderately wounded when a rioter threw a hand grenade at him while taking part in the Hamas-led March of Return protests. A 15-year-old Gazan was shot and killed by IDF snipers while climbing over the fence into Israel was shot dead.

“The Hamas terror organization is responsible for the events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it and will bear the consequences for its actions against Israeli civilians and Israeli sovereignty,” the IDF said, adding that “the IDF views Hamas’ terror activity with great severity and is prepared for a wide variety of scenarios.”