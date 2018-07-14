Hamad/Islamic Jihad Declare Ceasefire After Firing More Than 100 Rockets Into Israel

“For they do not offer amity, but devise fraudulent schemes against harmless folk.”Psalms 35:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Hamas and Islamic Jihad released statements on Saturday night announcing that a ceasefire agreement had been released with Israel via Egyptian mediation.

“The regional and international mediation has led to an end of the current escalation between the resistance and the occupation forces,” Hamas said in a statement.

Earlier, Hamas confirmed there were talks with Egypt and other international players in an effort to stop the escalation. “Israel started the attacks and it must stop,” a Hamas official said. “The movement is responded to the Israeli aggression.”

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters: “Efforts by many parties have continued since the beginning of the escalation and the Israeli bombardment on Gaza. They were crowned by the success of the Egyptian effort to restore calm and end the escalation.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group said in a separate statement that a truce had been reached and that it would halt its firing of rockets into Israel if Israel stopped its airstrikes.

“Facts on the ground will determine our continued response,” a senior Israeli defense official said following the reports.

Reports of mortars fired at Israel continued after midnight, well after the announcement of the ceasefire.

Following reports regarding a siren in the Eshkol Regional Council, two mortar shells were launched from Gaza at Israel. In response, the IDF struck the launcher from which the mortar shells were fired — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 14, 2018

Over 100 projectiles were fired at Israel from Gaza over Shabbat. A family of four was lightly wounded from shrapnel of a Gaza rocket that landed near a home in the city of Sderot on Saturday evening.

The father of the family, 52, suffered injuries to his forehead and legs, the mother, 45, suffered injuries to her legs, a 15-year-old girl suffered injuries to her face, head and legs, and a 14-year-old girl suffered injuries to her face, legs and back of the head.

Another rocket landed near a synagogue in the city but there were no injuries.

Eleven fires broke out in Israeli communities near the Gaza border as a result of incendiary balloons and kites. An IDF officer was moderately wounded on Friday when a Gazan rioter threw a hand grenade at him.