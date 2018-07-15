Largest IAF Incursion into Gaza since 2014 War

“Pay them according to their deeds, their malicious acts; according to their handiwork pay them, give them their deserts.” Psalms 28:4 (The Israel Bible™)

n the largest strike on the Gaza Strip since the 2014 Gaza war, IDF jets hit some 40 Hamas targets Saturday afternoon as dozens of rockets were fired into Israel.

The IDF said it had attacked four Hamas military compounds in a third wave of strikes following attacks overnight Friday and early Saturday morning.

Among the targets was a Hamas battalion headquarters in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip where the IDF said it had hit an urban warfare training compound, ammunition storage depots and command centers. According to the IDF, the strikes also targeted Hamas naval facilities. Unconfirmed Palestinian reports said at least two people had been killed in the strikes.

The IDF said it had also targeted a rocket launch squad and a mortar shell launcher in the northern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Hamas fired at least 60 rockets and mortars at Israel throughout the day. Around 15 were shot down by Iron Dome missile defense batteries, the rest fell in open fields.

The IDF strikes followed a night of clashes in which the IDF carried out two waves of attacks and Hamas fired some 17 rockets and mortars at Israeli communities in the south. The initial wave of IDF strikes came in response to an incident Friday in which an Israeli officer sustained moderate injuries in a cross border grenade attack as well as ongoing aerial arson attacks.

“In the wake of events overnight we have attacked 40 terrorist targets, including the destruction of the headquarters of the Beit Lahia Battalion,” said Chief IDF Spokesman Brig.Gen Ronen Manelis. “Some 20 terrorist targets in the compound were destroyed… we know how to do this against any battalion, at night or in daylight,” he added.