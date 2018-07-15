Trump Sends Recovery Greetings to Borough Park Breslov Chasid

“Like channeled water is the mind of the king in Hashem’s hand; He directs it to whatever He wishes.” Proverbs 21:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Borough Park, NY, Breslov Chasid Rabbi Avraham Getz, who is suffering from cancer, received a personal and moving letter from the President of the United States and his wife, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the difficult times you are going through.”

Rabbi Avrumi Getz, author of Meshiv La’Shoel, is known as the most prolific promoter of the teachings of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in America. According to the website Breslov Global, has been in serious condition for a few months.

The letter from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump, reads: “We are very sorry to learn of your illness, and we send our thoughts and prayers to you during this difficult time. We hope you find comfort in the love of family and friends, and may you continue to be uplifted by the support and strength of all those around you. God bless you.”

Rabbi Getz also received a letter from the NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, who wrote, “Keep fighting the disease and have the strength to continue coping. We’re glad you’re surrounded by friends and family who support you. We think about you all the time.”

Breslov Global reported that Rabbi Getz’s close friends and Breslov Chasidim, real estate man Dov Bleich and producer Isaac Geffen, used their political connections the get the two letters sent.

Please include Rabbi Avraham ben Rivka Hena in your prayers.