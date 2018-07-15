Gaza Rocket Commander And 13-yr-old Son Killed in Unexplained Explosion

“Woe to the wicked man, for he shall fare ill; As his hands have dealt, so shall it be done to him. Isaiah 3:11 (The Israel Bible™)

Gaza rocket commander Ahmad Mansour Hassan, 35, and his 13-year-old son, Louay Ahmad Hassan, were killed in an explosion on Sunday that also critically injured another. Gazan sources reported the cause of the explosion remains unclear and is under investigation. Media sources have conjectured that the explosion was the result of Hassan working with explosives intended to be used against Israel.

Local sources told Ma’an News , a Palestinian news source, that Hassan was the commander of a rocket unit of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, which is a militant group affiliated with the West Bank-based Fatah political party.

During Shabbat, at least 174 projectiles were fired at Israel from Gaza injuring four Israelis. The Israeli Air Force responded with the heaviest airstrike since the 2014 war, hitting more than 40 Hamas military targets.