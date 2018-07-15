Episcopal Church Rejects Measure to Divest From Israel

By JNS

“I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you.” Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Episcopal Church bishops at its 2018 General Convention in Austin, Texas. (Credit: Episcopal Church via Facebook.)

The Episcopal Church rejected a measure to divest from Israel at its General Convention this week.

The measure, titled “Ending Church Complicity in the Occupation,” was initially approved by the House of Deputies in the church, one of the legislative houses of the bicameral General Convention, but was later rejected by the House of Bishops during its triennial convention in Austin, Texas.

