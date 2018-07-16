Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Aleppo Moment?’

Three weeks ago, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stunned the Democratic Party, with her ousting of Joe Crowley, a multiple-term senior Democratic New York Congressman. A self-confessed socialist, she previously expressed strong opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict – but when asked to clarify her position fell someway short of a coherent answer. Was this her “Aleppo” moment?
Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks Israel, calls them the occupiers of Palestine.
When pressed on what she meant she struggled to give an answer and then admitted she does not know what she is talking about. pic.twitter.com/e3Uq1eupD3
