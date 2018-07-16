Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Aleppo Moment?’

By David Brummer

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Credit: YouTube Screenshot)

Three weeks ago, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stunned the Democratic Party, with her ousting of Joe Crowley, a multiple-term senior Democratic New York Congressman. A self-confessed socialist, she previously expressed strong opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict – but when asked to clarify her position fell someway short of a coherent answer. Was this her “Aleppo” moment?

