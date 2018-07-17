“For a remnant shall come forth from Yerushalayim, Survivors from Mount Tzion. The zeal of God of Hosts Shall bring this to pass” ISAIAH 37:32 (The Israel Bible™)

Tzion (Zion) is often used as another name for Yerushalayim (Jerusalem). The name Tzion is first found in II Samuel 5:7 in reference to a mountain near Yerushalayim. A Jebusite fortress stood on this mountain and was conquered by David and later renamed City of David. The term Tzion came to designate the entire Jerusalem region and Solomon’s Temple.