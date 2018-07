Today, July 18, 2018, would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday. This video, from 1997, shows the president speaking at a Jewish school to a group of South African students. He gave voice to one of his own sayings:¬†Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.

