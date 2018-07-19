“Tzion shall be saved in the judgment; Her repentant ones, in the retribution” ISAIAH 1:27 (The Israel Bible™)

Hashem (God) created the world for both man and animal to prosper. Had Hashem desired that only the animals roam the world, there would have been no need for of mishpatecha (משפטיך), ‘your justice’. Man, with the capacity to veer from evil and to become educated, was set on the land to fulfill Hashem’s will. With man as part of the balance, it is necessary for Hashem to judge the world based on man’s actions.