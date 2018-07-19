Did Isaac Newton Study Solomon’s Temple to Learn About Physics?

“He made the sea of cast metal 10 amot across from brim to brim, perfectly round; it was 5 amot high, and its circumference was 30 amot.” II Chronicles 4:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Saul Kullok, a scientist with many patents to his name who has used his mathematical genius to study the Bible, has discovered clues in the construction of Solomon’s Temple that describe scientific principles with remarkable accuracy. Kullok believes that these clues were used by Sir Isaac Newton to establish the basis of modern science.

Kullok, originally from Buenos Aires, has been a scientist his entire life but as a religious Jew, he sees no separation between what is written in the Holy Scriptures and textbooks.

“The scientific community developed along the line of finding explanation of whatever happened without God. They view God as getting rid of the question without coping with it first. In Judaism, Torah and Science are parallel. But since nature is codified in the Bible, many of the answers to scientific dilemmas can be found there.”

As a scientist, Kullok looks to Sir Isaac Newton, a 17th-century British scientist who was one of the most influential scientists of all time, for inspiration. Newton was a mathematician, astronomer, theologian, author, and physicist. Newton was a devout Christian and studied the Bible in its original Hebrew. In his work, The Chronology of Ancient Kingdoms published after his death in 1728, Newton inserted his own detailed drawings of Solomon’s Temple in Chapter V: “A Description of the Temple of Solomon”.

“Newton dedicated much effort during many years to analyzing the sacred design and metrical properties of the First Temple of Jerusalem, also known as the Solomon’s Temple,” Kullok explained. “I believe that Newton was searching for sacred geometrical proportions in the design of the Solomon’s Temple that connected to scientific principles. I am continuing Newton’s work.”

Kullok has discovered some of these geometrical proportions. He has made a study of the Sea of Solomon, the brass basin that stood in the south-eastern corner of the inner court of the Temple. It was used for the ablution of the priests before performing the Temple service. According to the Bible, it was five cubits high, ten cubits in diameter from brim to brim, and thirty cubits in circumference.

“Encoded in the proportions of the Sea of Solomon as given in the Bible is the precise size of earth,” explained Kullok. “This is based on the Moses cubit that is the basis of the Sea of Solomon. The proportions of the Sea of Solomon show us that the Moses cubit is precisely 523 millimeters. This Moses cubit is precisely related to the radius of the planet that corresponds to the meridian. It is an exact mathematical proportion of one in ten million of the size of the Earth.”

It is this precise relation between the Biblical measurement used in the Sea of Solomon that Kullok believes Newton used in his studies. Not only is Kullok a scientist and a Bible scholar but he is also a Kohen, descended from the Aaron the High Priest. This gives him an additional interest in discovering this mathematical proportion in the Sea of Solomon.

“This is important because the dimensions of the Temple are given in Moses cubits,” Kullok explained. “We cannot build the Third Temple until we know the precise length of the Moses cubit.”

Kullok also discovered another characteristic of the Sea of Solomon that was connected to natural properties of the earth.

“The projection of the lid that covers the Sea of Solomon has a geometric relation to the planet,” he explained. “The lid projects upward from the Sea of Solomon like an inverted bowl. The projective angle of the lid is precisely 8.00895975 degrees, which was found to be mathematically related to the earth axis mean inclination value.”

In a previous article, Breaking Israel News described how Kullook discovered that major events affecting the return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel can be numerically obtained by a mathematical relation between two observable physical factors: the inclination of the planet and the latitude of the Biblical borders in Israel.

“Taken all together, we see that the design of the Temple is mathematically proportional to the movement of the world. This connects the design of the Temple to history, past, present and future, and to the geography of Israel,” he explained. “It is all interconnected.”

“But also, the measurements used in the Bible, are all related to the body of man. The ama (cubit) is the length of a forearm. This sounds subjective and even random but what it shows is that the body of man is related to the Temple and even the size of the earth.”

Kullok believes that his Biblically based scientific discoveries should be a guiding principle in science.

“Since the Temple and the Bible are so much a part of the essence of the world, science will be able to learn much more about the world if they integrate the Bible into their study of the natural world,” Kullok said. “The basis of modern of science as established by Sir Isaac Newton may have done this. It is clear that he looked into scriptures. He may even have based much of his science of gravitation on his studies of the Temple. He may not have been able to quantify that connection but I have and the connection is clearly there.”