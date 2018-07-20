“All the earth is calm, untroubled; Loudly it cheers” ISAIAH 14:7 (The Israel Bible™)

The Prophet Isaiah speaks speaks of an idyllic time in the future when the earth is calm. Calm may not be one of the first words that one would use to describe the future redemption. The Bible however, does use the calm numerous times as a positive character trait as well as a desirable state of mind. Proverbs 29:11, “A dullard vents all his rage, but a wise man calms it down”, and Proverbs 14:30 “A calm disposition gives bodily health; passion is rot to the bones” both mention the loftiness of calmness and describe this state as one that all of humanity should strive to achieve.