“In that day, this song shall be sung In the land of Yehuda: Ours is a mighty city; He makes victory our inner and outer wall” ISAIAH 26:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Which song is the Prophet Isaiah describing in the above verse? The Prophet continues his prophecy with the lyrics to the song that will be sung in the land of Yehuda (Judea): “Open the gates, and let a righteous nation enter a nation that keeps faith.” (Isaiah 26:2) Israel’s first Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook explained this line of poetry; “The purely righteous do not complain about evil, but increase justice. They do not complain about godlessness, but increase faith. They do not complain about ignorance, but increase wisdom. Let us strive to become purely righteous by increasing justice, faith and wisdom in this world.”