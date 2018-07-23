Iranian President Threatens Trump With “Mother of All Wars”

“They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.” Psalms 109:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Addressing a gathering of Iranian diplomats on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani said, “The Americans must fully understand that peace with Iran is the mother of all the peace, and war with Iran would be the mother of all wars,” Tehran Times reported.

“We don’t give in to threats but stand up to bullying,” Rouhani said, adding, “One who understands politics even a little bit wouldn’t say ‘we will stop Iran’s oil exports,’” and warning that the Strait of Hormuz is only one of the straits that Iran has control over.

Rouhani also accused Trump of racism, saying, “At no other time was it as easy to explain to the world how much the White House’s policies are anti-Muslim and racist. Today, there is not a shred of doubt that America’s rulers fiercely oppose the Palestinian nation. Today, we can easily tell the world that the Americans are not at all committed to peace, international treaties and organizations.”

Rouhani also scoffed at the notion that Israel is a model of democracy in the region. Pointing to Israel’s new Nationality Law, he asked, “Is there any doubt that Israel is a model of apartheid in the region?”

Rouhani expressed his country’s wish to live in peace with its neighbors, stressing that “if a neighbor like Saudi Arabia does away with its stubbornness and expresses willingness toward [friendly] relations, we must resolve the differences and establish friendship.”

“This is also the case with the [United Arab] Emirates and Bahrain, and under the new circumstances, we are seeking to reform our relations with these countries,” he added.

