Sirens in the Golan, David’s Sling Anti-Missile System Fired

“Thus David bested the Philistine with sling and stone; he struck him down and killed him. David had no sword;” I Samuel 17:50 (The Israel Bible™)

Red alert sirens sounded in several locations in northern Israel on Monday leading to the first-time firing of two missiles from the David’s Sling anti-missile system. The IDF reported that two rockets had been fired towards Israel as part of the internal conflict in Syria but the rockets landed inside Syria.

Following the reports of sirens sounding in northern Israel, it was concluded that the rockets were from internal fighting in Syria where they later fell. In response to the threat,the IDF launched 2 David’s Sling aerial defense system interceptors. No injuries or damage reported — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 23, 2018

As a result of the event, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) scrambled fighter jets

Named Sharvit Ksamim (magic wand) in Hebrew, David’s Sling is being jointly developed by the Israeli defense contractor Rafael and the American defense contractor Raytheon. It is designed to intercept enemy planes, drones, tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets and cruise missiles. The system became operational last April.

Israel also employs the Iron Dome system, designed to shoot down short-range rockets, and the Arrow system, which can intercept ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere.