No Ceasefire in Sight As Gaza Border Remains Hot

“Pay them according to their deeds, their malicious acts; according to their handiwork pay them, give them their deserts.” Psalms 28:4 (The Israel Bible™)

An IDF drone fired at a group of terrorists launching incendiary balloons from Gaza on Monday afternoon. Shehab, a Palestinian news source, also reported that directly after the drone attack, the IDF fired at two Hamas observation posts in central Gaza.

On Sunday night, The Israeli Air-Force also hit a terror cell in Gaza after it was observed launching incendiary kites and balloons into southern Israel.

This comes after a week of intense hostilities along Israel’s southern border over the weekend. On Friday, violent riots along the security fence took place, during which Hamas snipers shot and killed an IDF soldier. The soldier was wearing a ceramic bulletproof vest at the time, leading IDF officials to believe the Hamas snipers were using an armor piercing rifle provided by Iran.

Picture of vest worn by the Givati soldier who was killed by sniper fire from #Gaza earlier today. pic.twitter.com/eaSLCQXU7b — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) July 20, 2018

During the riots, explosives were thrown at IDF troops as well.

The IDF responded by attacking approximately 60 Hamas military targets in Gaza on Friday night.

At midnight, Hamas announced a ceasefire via Egypt. A few hours after the ceasefire was declared, at least three projectiles were fired into Israel.

On Saturday morning, several Gazans attempted to infiltrate into Israel, prompting the IDF to fire a tank shell at a Hamas post. The infiltrators returned across the border.

Throughout Saturday, incendiary kites and balloons continued to be launched into Israel.

At a meeting with IDF senior officers on Monday morning, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman made it clear that a full-on war was certainly an option.

“Regarding the Gaza Strip, we must ask ourselves four basic questions: Is the State of Israel interested in a war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip? The answer is no. Are we deterred from [engaging in a military] campaign in the Gaza Strip? Here too, the answer is no,” Liberman said.

“Are we prepared to accept a reality in which there is fire, incendiary kites and friction along the fence? The answer is no. Have we done everything we can to prevent a war in Gaza? The answer is yes,” Liberman said. “So everything that happens from here on in with regard to the Gaza Strip is solely the responsibility of the Hamas leadership.”