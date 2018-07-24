“You shall observe the festival of Shavuot, of the first fruits of the wheat harvest; and the Feast of Ingathering at the turn of the year” EXODUS 34:22 (The Israel Bible™)

Shavuot is one of the three central pilgrimage festivals and, according to Jewish tradition, is the day when the Children of Israel experienced revelation, receiving the Torah (Bible) from Hashem (God) at Mount Sinai in the barren desert land. The giving of the Torah was the single most important moment in the history of civilization – not only for Jews, but for all of mankind. The ancient rabbis explained that since Israel is the Jewish homeland, had the Torah been given in there, it would have belonged exclusively to the Jewish people. Instead, Hashem chose to transmit His moral code on a barren mountain in the barren wilderness, to emphasize that His Word is for everyone equally, because His instructions are the key to universal redemption.