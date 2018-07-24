For it was the Lord’s doing to harden their hearts that they should come against Israel in battle, in order that they should be devoted to destruction and should receive no mercy but be destroyed, just as the Lord commanded Moses. Joshua 11:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Argentine Federal Police confirmed recently that ‎they have apprehended a fundraising network enlisted ‎by Hezbollah that operated in the tri-border area of ‎Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. ‎

The raid, carried out by the Financial Information ‎Unit of the Argentine police focused on the al-‎Barakat ‎clan, headed by Assad Ahmed Barakat‎, a group ‎of Lebanese nationals living in Argentina, who are believed ‎to be ‎‎involved in money-laundering and financing ‎acts of terrorism carried out by the Lebanese-‎based Shi’ite terrorist group backed by Iran.‎

Hezbollah has been linked to the 1992 attack on the ‎‎Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, which killed 29, ‎‎and the July 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish center in ‎‎Buenos Aires that killed 85.‎

Authorities arrested 14 suspects and seized the ‎group’s assets, estimated at some $10 million. ‎According to local media reports, the raid was made ‎possible largely due to American and Israeli ‎intelligence.‎

This was the first time Argentina’s government ‎targeted a ‎Hezbollah fundraising network in the ‎country.‎

A statement issued on Friday by the Financial ‎Information Unit said the Barakat clan is suspected ‎of smuggling, counterfeiting, falsifying ‎documents, ‎extortion, drug and ‎trafficking, money-‎laundering and terrorist ‎financing.‎

‎“In relation to this illegal act, it is suspected ‎‎that it [the Barakat clan] would raise funds for the ‎Lebanese Hezbollah ‎organization,” the agency said. ‎

Barakat has been designated a terrorist by ‎the U.S. ‎Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets ‎Control, meaning his assets are frozen there as well, ‎and ‎that he is unable to operate financially in the ‎United States.‎

Earlier this year, the United States and Argentina agreed to ‎work together to cut off Hezbollah funding networks ‎and money-laundering that finance terrorism across ‎Latin America.‎