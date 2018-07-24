Kerem Shalom Crossing Partially Reopened

He shall judge between the nations, and shall decide disputes for many peoples; and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore. Isaiah 2:4 (The Israel Bible™)

The Kerem Shalom Border Crossing between Israel and Gaza returned to partial operation on Tuesday at noon, allowing for the transfer of fuel, food and medicine into the Gaza Strip. Israel shuttered the Kerem Shalom crossing about two weeks ago in response to aerial arson attacks launched over the border with incendiary kites and balloons.

During a tour of the Gaza Belt on Sunday, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that, should the relative calm achieved over the weekend, as a result of ceasefire negotiations continue, Israel would reopen Kerem Shalom.

“Our message to Gaza’s residents is that the key is the pressure that you, Gaza’s residents put on Hamas,” said Liberman, “If today and tomorrow will continue as yesterday did, we will put things back to normal on Tuesday,” he added.

Despite Sunday and Monday not seeing a complete end of the arson attacks, terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip have stopped firing rockets into Israel since an Egyptian brokered came into effect at the weekend following a massive wave of Israeli retaliatory strikes that after the death of a soldier killed by sniper fire from Gaza.

Staff Sgt. Aviv Levi (21) was the first IDF casualty in Gaza since Operation Protective Edge in 2014.