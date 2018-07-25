“The arid desert shall be glad, The wilderness shall rejoice And shall blossom like a rose” ISAIAH 35:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The description of a blooming desert is used throughout the Torah (Bible) as indication of the restoration and thriving of the Land of Israel. In our own era the partnership between man and Hashem has resulted in the rebirth and flourishing of the State of Israel. As a result of God’s blessings together with man’s hard work, the desert literally blooms, the economy grows, the army defends and the nation continues to absorb countless immigrants from the four corners of the earth. The visions of Isaiah have come to life in front of our very eyes!