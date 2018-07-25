Ingathering Exiles: Welcoming Home New Immigrants

More than 200 olim hadashim (new immigrants) arrived in Israel from North America yesterday afternoon. While at Ben-Gurion International Airport, they, and a group of IDF soldiers sang Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikva” (The Hope).

