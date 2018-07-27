Stabbing Attack: Adam Resident Slain by Palestinian Terrorist

He will swallow up death forever; and the Lord God will wipe away tears from all faces, and the reproach of his people he will take away from all the earth, for the Lord has spoken. Isaiah 25:8 (The Israel Bible™)

A 31-year-old resident of the Adam community north of Jerusalem was killed Thursday night, in a Palestinian terrorist stabbing attack. The man, Yotam Ovadia, was a married father of two boys – one a 2-year-old and the other just seven months.

Two other Adam residents were also wounded in the attack, which was reported at approximately 9 p.m. A 58-year-old man was stabbed in the upper torso and was kept overnight in a local hospital – his condition described as moderate. A 41-year-old man, Asaf Raviv, was also lightly wounded in the knife attack, but was subsequently released from hospital after treatment.

It was Raviv, riding his bicycle in the community when he heard screams from a nearby house, who encountered the Palestinian assailant – 17-year-old Muhammad Tareq Yussuf from Kobar, a West Bank town near Ramallah. Yussuf attacked Raviv, who was carrying a firearm in his bag. “He pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed me in the shoulder. I pulled away and took the gun out of my bag… I shot him once and when he continued to move toward me I shot him another two times and he fell,” Raviv explained.

Security forces analyzed that Yussuf had scaled Adam’s protective fence, prior to commencing his rampage, which drew a stinging rebuke from U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt. “Yet another barbaric attack tonight. When will [Palestinian Authority] President Abbas and Palestinian leaders condemn the violence? Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families tonight,” he wrote on Twitter.

The attack came less than two days after Abbas had declared that even if the Palestinian Authority had only one penny left in its coffers, it would still pay money to the families of “martyrs and prisoners” – known as “pay to slay.”

Following the attack, the IDF swept the Adam community, attempting to secure the security fence. Soldiers also launched an operation in the terrorist’s home village of Kobar. There were reports that approximately 150 Palestinian rioters hurled large rocks, firebombs and burning tires at the IDF troops, who responded with riot dispersal means. No injuries were reported.

The settlement attack — the first major terror incident to strike Israel in several months and the first fatal assault on civilians since March — comes as the US was reportedly putting final touches on a long-awaited peace plan.

On Wednesday, a White House official said a roll-out strategy was being formulated and the plan would include an economic package for the Palestinians.