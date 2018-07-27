Kabbalist Explains Stone Falling From Western Wall

For a stone shall cry out from the wall, And a rafter shall answer it from the woodwork. Habakkuk 2:11 (The Israel Bible™)

The rabbi of the Western Wall put out a call for soul-searching after a massive stone fell from the structure on Monday. One kabbalist (mystic) answered the call, bringing esoteric clues that the event signalled a permanent end to the Jewish exile and the beginning of the supernatural regeneration of the Third Temple.

Early Monday morning, a massive stone fell from the Western Wall, narrowly missing a Jewish woman who had come to pray at dawn. The stone, weighing several hundred pounds, landed on one of the two platforms used for egalitarian (mixed gender) prayers.

This occurred the day after the fast of Tisha B’Av, which commemorates the destruction of the two Jewish Temples on the Temple Mount. The strange occurrence, coupled with its timing, led many to assign spiritual significance to the falling stone. Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, the Chief Rabbi of the Western Wall, clearly felt this was the case.

“This is an unusual and most rare incident that has not occurred for decades,” Rabbi Rabinovitch said Monday. “The fact that this powerful incident happened a day after the 9th of Av fast, in which we mourned the destruction of our temples, raises doubts and questions which the human soul is too small to contain, and requires soul-searching.”

Rabbi Yekutiel Fish, author of the Hebrew Torah blog, Sod HaChashmal, did some soul-searching and discovered the stone falling from the Kotel (Western Wall) had amazing Torah significance. Rabbi Fish noted that the term “kotel ma’aravi” (Western Wall) in gematria (Hebrew numerology) is equal to the current Hebrew year, 5778.

“This is a hint that the time for the true end of the exile has arrived,” Fish wrote. “The stone fell from the ninth level of stones that are visible and it also happened the day after the Ninth of Av fast.”

“Pinchas was the ninth generation after Abraham,” Rabbi Fish wrote. “Nine signifies permanent existence, since any number multiplied by nine gives a result that has a sum of nine. Elijah the prophet, a reincarnation of Pinchas, ascended to heaven in a fiery chariot and never died so he also represents permanence. Both Pinchas and Elijah were men of truth. The gematria of emet (truth) is 441, whose numerals when added together equal nine. And the essence of truth is that it is permanent, like the number nine.”

Rabbi Fish then cited a verse in Habakkuk that he believed referred to the incident.

For a stone shall cry out from the wall, And a rafter shall answer it from the woodwork. Habakkuk 2:11

“In Hebrew, the first letters of the first three words of the verse spell ‘emet’, which is truth, which is nine, which is permanence,” Rabbi Fish explained.

Even though the Western Wall is an external element of the Temple, it will have an essential role in the appearance to the Third Temple, said Fish. According to a midrash (homiletic teachings), the foundations of the Temple walls were built by King David so they can never be destroyed. This is necessary since, as Rabbi Moshe Chaim Luzzatto, an 18th century mystic, wrote, the Western Wall is like the Luz bone, an indestructible bone at the base of the skull that will be used in the resurrection of the dead as a seed to regrow the entire body. According to Rabbi Luzzatto, in the same way as the Luz bone, the Western Wall is indestructible and will be used to rebuild the Temple.

Luz has another meaning. In the Torah it is mentioned as a specific place.

He named that site Beit El; but previously the name of the city had been Luz. Genesis 28:19

According to Rabbi Fish, the location of Luz is the even shtiya, the foundation stone that lay under the Holy of Holies inside the Temple.

“The even shtiya is the universal Luz bone since all of creation grew out from it,” Rabbi Fish wrote. “But the Western Wall is the Luz inside of the Luz, that is to say, the Luz that is specifically for the Temple, and the template for the entire Temple is contained within it.”

Fish noted that the ha’even ha’shtiya (the foundation stone) equals 778 in gematria, equal to Kotel Ma’aravi (Western Wall), meaning that the Western Wall is to the Temple as the even shtiya is for all of creation.

Fish explained that all the end-of-days aspects of Luz (even shtiya, cranial bone, and the Temple) came together to create Jacob’s vision of angels ascending and descending a ladder.

Early in the morning, Yaakov took the stone that he had put under his head and set it up as a pillar and poured oil on the top of it.He named that site Beit El; but previously the name of the city had been Luz. Genesis 28:19

“Jacob’s Luz bone was resting on the even shtiya, creating his vision of the end of days,” Rabbi Fish concluded.