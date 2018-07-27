‘We Want to Work the Fields Together’

For more than 100 days, Israelis – both Jews and Arabs – have lived under the constant threat of agricultural terrorism. Gazan Islamists have sent incendiary kites, balloons – and even inflated condoms – that have desecrated thousands of acres of arable land. “The fields are black. This is our only country. We have nowhere else to go.” Despite the destruction, an offer for Israelis and Gazans to work the land together.

Israelis share their experience of living under Hamas terror Take a minute and watch the stories of these Israelis from communities bordering the Gaza strip, sharing their experiences of living under Hamas terror, which has been targeting them with rockets & with arson terrorism, setting fires to their lands. Posted by StandWithUs on Saturday, July 14, 2018