Arabs Riot on Temple Mount [WATCH]

“He shall build the Temple of Hashem and shall assume majesty, and he shall sit on his throne and rule. And there shall also be a Kohen seated on his throne, and harmonious understanding shall prevail between them.” Zechariah 6:13 (The Israel Bible™)

Four Israeli policemen were injured on Friday in clashes with Arab rioters on the Temple Mount after the Friday Muslim prayers. Arabs attacked the policemen with rocks and fireworks while dozens of Arabs barricaded themselves inside the Aqsa Mosque.



The gold-domed structure is the Dome of the Rock, known as Qubba al Sakhra in Arabic. Al Aqsa Mosque is the silver-domed structure at the southern end of the Temple Mount Compound.



Police used stun grenades and smoke grenades to control the crowds. 24 Arabs were arrested after Police Chief Yoram Halevy ordered police to enter the building. After the riots, the Temple Mount was closed to Muslims for several hours but reopened in the afternoon.